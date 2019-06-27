The European Cybersecurity Act Enters into Force Today

Today, the cyber security act in the EU enters into force. The European Cyber ​​Security Agency (ENISA) will have new tasks for the first time, Maria Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, told the Bulgarian National Radio.

"This means very concretely - if one Member State is a cyberattack victim, it can very quickly use ENISA's expertise to identify vulnerabilities and resolve it, which has not been possible so far. even when they are not a victim of the cyberattack, ENISA can help them find out very quickly what's going to make them more cyber-safe, "said the Bulgarian commissioner.

Certification of Cybersecurity is also planned, Gabriel said:

"European citizens will be able to know at what level of security are the product they buy, and for European businesses, for the first time, a certificate valid in one of the Member States will be valid for the whole territory of the Union" .

The new rules equip Europe with cybersecurity certification framework of products, processes and services and reinforce the mandate of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, by increasing responsibilities and resources to better support national authorities with tackling cybersecurity threats, New Europe wrote.