The Regional Committee in the National Assembly Rejected the President's Veto on the Black Sea Coast Act

Bulgaria: The Regional Committee in the National Assembly Rejected the President's Veto on the Black Sea Coast Act

The Committee on Regional Policy, Urban Development and Local Self-Government rejected the President's veto on the latest amendments to the Law on the Structure of the Black Sea Coast. 

BSP were the only ones who voted for the support of the veto, arguing that the society would be reassured. Head of State Roumen Radev has reversed the law on the grounds that with the new amendments, the wild-camping regime becomes more restrictive.

Earlier the veto of the head of state Rumen Radev on the law was received in the Registry of the National Assembly.

