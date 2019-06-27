The Women’s World Cup 2019 competition will be among 24 countries. They will have to play against each other over a four-week tournament in June and July. The competition kicked off on 7th of June 2019.

Groups

Last December in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, the draw took place.

Group A – South Korea, Norway, France and Nigeria

Group B – China, Germany, South Africa and Spain

Group C – Italy, Australia, Jamaica and Brazil

Group D – Scotland, England, Japan and Argentina

Group E – Cameroon, Canada, Holland and New Zealand

Group F – Thailand, USA, Sweden and Chile

Results

Friday 7th June

Group A: France v/s South Korea - Score 4 – 0

Saturday 8th June

Group A: Norway v/s Nigeria - Score 3 – 0

Group B: Spain v/s South Africa - Score 3 – 1

Group B: Germany v/s China - Score 1 – 0

Sunday 9th June

Group C: Australia v/s Italy - Score 1 – 2

Group C: Brazil v/s Jamaica - Score – 3 – 0

Group D: England v/s Scotland - Score 2 – 1

Monday 10th June

Group D: Argentina v/s Japan - Score 0 – 0

Group E: Canada v/s Cameroon - Score 1 – 0

Tuesday 11th June

Group E: New Zealand v/s Netherlands - Score 0 – 1

Group F: Chile v/s Sweden - Score 0 – 2

Group F: United States v/s Thailand - Score 13 – 0

Wednesday 12th June

Group A: Nigeria v/s South Korea - Score 2 – 0

Group B: Germany v/s Spain - Score 1 – 0

Group A: France v/s Norway - Score 2 – 1

England Victory over Scotland

Sunday was the most watched game of all time in the United Kingdom. Broadcast live on BBC One and played at Nice’s Allianz Riviera stadium, the opening fixture in Group D attracted a peak audience of 6.1m viewers. Nikita Parris’ controversial penalty (1 goal in a 14th-minute penalty) and an Ellen White goal in the 40th minute were witnessed by 38 per cent of the available television audience. England earned a 2 – 1 win and all the 3 points.

Audience - With England head coach Phil Neville confident of progressing far in the tournament, audiences are expected to grow further in case both home nations qualify from Group D

Views, Tweets & Statements

After the victory, played in front of a crowd of 13,188, Neville said

“I want us to play like we did in the first half for 90 minutes.”

“We need to be relentless now as we want to be here for the next 37 days and to do that then every single one of us, myself included, have got to keep driving the standards all the time. The standards start with me.”

"At 2-0, it is always a dangerous scoreline and we needed a third goal. Scotland have got good players; they're a good team."

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr said, that her team demonstrated what they were "capable of" in the second half.

Shelley Kerr added: "England are tipped to win this tournament so to run them so close, especially in the second half, is a positive."

Mrs Sturgeon - Scotland's First Minister wrote in a tweet after the match.

"Scotland Women's National Team did us proud tonight."

Sports an Inspiration….

Which of the teams is your favourite? Or do you have a favourite player in the women football world? Cheers to them to make it till the end and win the competition!