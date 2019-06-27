Europe Is Preparing Itself for the Day of the Dreadful Heat

Today is the expected peak of the hot wave that has overtaken some parts of Europe. Among the most affected areas will be France, Switzerland and Spain, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees, BNT reported.

Temperatures have already surpassed 37 degrees Celsius.

A special action plan is in force in France under similar circumstances. There are cool rooms, free water is distributed, additional street fountains are placed. The country is particularly sensitive to the heat.

In August 2003, nearly 15,000 people became victims of the heat. Cause of the extreme weather in Europe is hot air from Africa.

Ryan Maue, a research meteorologist, tweeted that the temperatures in Madrid, Spain are expected to exceed 41°C / 106°F

Thursday to Monday could be 40°C+

Hot, dry African air building with strong "heat dome" over Western Europe.

pic.twitter.com/7aPHr2XjOF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 25, 2019

Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic have already set temperature records for June - thermometers reported over 38 degrees. In many countries fire warnings are also issued.

Since yesterday, the city of Tarragona, in the Spanish region of Catalonia, is in flames. 260 firefighters, 60 firefighter cars and 15 planes fight with the firestorm. 30 families were evacuated. The flames covered 3,600 hectares, potentially threatened by nearly 20,000, the Catalan authorities said.