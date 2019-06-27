Hot and Sunny, without Rainfalls

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 27, 2019, Thursday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hot and Sunny, without Rainfalls

Today it will be mostly sunny, after noon - hot. Above the mountains cumulus clouds will form in the afternoon, but precipitation is unlikely. It will blow weak to moderate north, in the Danube plain - a western wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for June - it will drop rapidly.

On the seaside temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 30-32 degrees. The sea water temperature is 26-27. 

The WMO Sea State Code will be between 2 and 3 - smooth (wavelets) and slight.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hot, sunny, sea, Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria