Hot and Sunny, without Rainfalls
Today it will be mostly sunny, after noon - hot. Above the mountains cumulus clouds will form in the afternoon, but precipitation is unlikely. It will blow weak to moderate north, in the Danube plain - a western wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees.
Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for June - it will drop rapidly.
On the seaside temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 30-32 degrees. The sea water temperature is 26-27.
The WMO Sea State Code will be between 2 and 3 - smooth (wavelets) and slight.
