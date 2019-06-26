BGN 1000 Fine for an Aggressive Dog without a Muzzle in Bulgaria

From 100 to 1000 levs to increase the penalty for walking an aggressive dog without a muzzle, MPs voted unanimously at first reading the deputies from the agricultural commission in the Parliament. The changes are proposed by GERB and are laid down in the Veterinary Act.

They also provide a fine of BGN 300 for a dog without leash, which is over 5 kilograms.

According to Yavor Gechev of the Four Paws Foundation, however, amendments to the law are meaningless, pointing to two reasons. The first is that they duplicate similar texts to increase sanctions, which are laid down in the Animal Protection Act. The second reason, according to Gechev, is that an increase in the fines will not help until the control which is currently in the hands of the local government is strengthened.

Despite the views of non-governmental organizations, the legislators accepted the proposed changes with 21 votes in favor and none against or abstaining.

