Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

Boeing plane of the Israeli airline El Al landed at Sofia Airport. There is no evidence of injured passengers, NOVA reported.

The flight was from Sofia to Tel Aviv. It only took 41 minutes to return to Sofia Airport.

After a blast in a bird, the commander of the airplane decided to return, directed the aircraft to a fuel consumption area, and landed normally on the runway, said to Darik the director of the Aviation Safety Investigation Unit at the Department of Transportation Hristo Hristov. After the landing, the aircraft's systems are checked for possible damage, he added. According to him, every week over Sofia Airport has an average of 7-8 beats in birds. After the technical inspection, which may take several hours, the commander will decide whether to fly on this plane or request another. Meanwhile, passengers are waiting.

Flightradar24 (Flightradar 24) shows that Israeli airline Boeing 737-804, departing from Sofia for Tel Aviv at 14.30, made a turn-around in the area of ​​Dospat and returned to Sofia airport.

Airplane cabin smoke was reported as initial data.