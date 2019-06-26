BSMEPA and Bulgarian E-commerce Association Discussed their Partnership Opportunities

Contact points in the activities of Bulgarian e-commerce association and Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency were discussed by representatives of the two institutions during a meeting today. The talks were attended by the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov and Mr. Nikolay Bakalov, a member of the Board of BEA.

„Аctivity of BSMEPA also includes conducting trainings in which representatives from BEA can be actively involved,“ said Dr. Takov. He also explained details about the upcoming launch of the voucher scheme under OP „Innovation and Competitiveness“. The aim is to encourage the use of new technologies and the resulting business models and to activate the digitization of the companies in our country.” A minimum of 450 businesses are expected to benefit from the vouchers that will be distributed to create web-based services, digital marketing, process optimization, cyber security solutions, etc.“

„BEA is actively involved in creating and conducting training courses that are completely free and are aiming not only to help businesses grow, but also to bring them to light”, Nikolay Bakalov said.

Bulgarian e-commerce association unites companies that develop e-commerce or online shopping services.