BSMEPA and Bulgarian E-commerce Association Discussed their Partnership Opportunities

Business | June 26, 2019, Wednesday // 19:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BSMEPA and Bulgarian E-commerce Association Discussed their Partnership Opportunities

Contact points in the activities of Bulgarian e-commerce association and Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency were discussed by representatives of the two institutions during a meeting today. The talks were attended by the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov and Mr. Nikolay Bakalov, a member of the Board of BEA.

„Аctivity of BSMEPA also includes conducting trainings in which representatives from BEA can be actively involved,“ said Dr. Takov. He also explained details about the upcoming launch of the voucher scheme under OP „Innovation and Competitiveness“. The aim is to encourage the use of new technologies and the resulting business models and to activate the digitization of the companies in our country.” A minimum of 450 businesses are expected to benefit from the vouchers that will be distributed to create web-based services, digital marketing, process optimization, cyber security solutions, etc.“

„BEA is actively involved in creating and conducting training courses that are completely free and are aiming not only to help businesses grow, but also to bring them to light”, Nikolay Bakalov said.

Bulgarian e-commerce association unites companies that develop e-commerce or online shopping services.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria