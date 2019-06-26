BSMEPA will Work Close with the International Bank for Economic Cooperation

The opportunities for joint projects were discussed at a meeting today with representatives of the International Bank for Economic Cooperation and Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency. The talks were attended by Mr. Boyko Kotsev, member of IBEC Managing Board, Dr. Ivan Hristov, Deputy Managing Director of IBEC and Mr. Peter Manchev, Deputy Managing Director of IBEC.

Dr. Takov presented the activity of BSMEPA in favor of the business. He also acquainted his guests with the measures in the direction of internationalization of the companies in Bulgaria. „The Agency is fully comitted to support small and medium-sized businesses who are heavily depending on the financial sector and the availability of funding,“ the executive director said.

Mr. Kotsev has briefed the activities of IBEC and the wide range of services it offers. The financial institution deals with payments, trade finance, loans, SME support programs, etc. It works not only with the member states – Bulgaria, Vietnam, Mongolia, Poland, Russia, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, but also with customers from third countries that have trade relations with the above-mentioned companies. „We also aim with our work to increase the trade turnover between European Union and third countries. “

Bulgaria has the status of a founding member of IBEC and the amount of the subscribed capital of our country, according to the Articles of Association, is 6.8% of the capital of the bank or 27.2 million EUR.