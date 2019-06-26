Bulgarian Participation in the 16th Edition of CISMEF (June 24 – 27, 2019) in Guangzhou

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Participation in the 16th Edition of CISMEF (June 24 – 27, 2019) in Guangzhou

On 24.06.2019, 16th edition of CISMEF, China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, PRC was officially launched. CISMEF is one of the largest multi-profile trade fairs in China, organized with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration of Market Regulatory Affairs and the Guangdong Province.

This year’s 16th edition is being held at the Canton Fair Complex on 160,000 square meters of exhibition space and 5,700 standard equipped stands. For Day of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises was set June 27, 2019. Hosted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The exhibition is organized with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration for Market Regulation of the PRC, the People’s Government of the PRC of Guangdong province, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Industry of Malaysia.

The exhibition is of a general nature and the Agency organizes for the fourth consecutive year Bulgarian national participation in the edition for 2019.

During the CISMEF 2019, the following 5 (five) small and medium-sized enterprises will be presented on the Pavilion No 2.2:

 

BURGOZONE EOOD

LOGODAJ WINERY

LVK BRESTOVITSA WINERY

RAM COMMERCE LTD

SREDNOGORSKA ROSE LTD

