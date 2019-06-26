New Type of Pollution: Plastic Waste Is Already Incrusting in the Rocks

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 26, 2019, Wednesday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Type of Pollution: Plastic Waste Is Already Incrusting in the Rocks

Scientists have identified a new type of plastic pollution in the sea - melted and incrusted in rock waste, Associated Press reported.

The phenomenon is noticed near Madeira in 2016. The now polluted area has increased and plastic stains are more. They are mostly blue and gray and in different sizes. Scientists called them "plastic crust".

Since 2016, a team from the Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre (MARE) in Portugal has been monitoring the build-up of plastics along the shore of the volcanic island of Madeira, assessing their subsequent impact on the local ecosystem., Science Alert reported.

"The crusts likely originated by the crash of large pieces of plastic against the rocky shore, resulting in plastic crusting the rock in a similar way algae or lichens do," marine ecologist Ignacio Gestoso told Jake Buehler at Еarther.

Research has shown that the material is polyethylene - the most common plastic in the world.

The incrusts on the rocks are visible when there is a tide.

Scientists at the Portuguese Center for Marine and Environmental Sciences said they did not know where the plastic came from and how it would affect marine life.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plastic waste, pollution, incrust, Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria