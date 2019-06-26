Contrera from VMRO Offers Introduction of a System for Using Electric Scooters in Sofia

The Municipal Councilor of VMRO in Sofia Municipality, Carlos Contrera, submitted a report suggesting that the Sofia Municipality should create a municipal system for the use of electric scooters in the capital. The representative of VMRO suggests that the Metropolitan Council of Municipalities should assign to the Sofia Urban Mobility Centre the task of developing and introducing a rental service for electric scooters to be used within the city through a mobile application. His arguments are that it is an innovative method that is imposed as a new trend in urban mobility.

The technology is very popular in a number of European cities as well as in the United States.

"The technology is relatively new, but in short, it has become one of the most preferred ways to travel. The use of an electric scooter is provided in the form of a service through a mobile application where the user is not engaged on certain routes and pays the cost of the service calculated on the basis of the time the vehicle used.

Electric scooters are extremely popular in capitals such as Paris, Vienna and Madrid, as well as cities such as New York and Los Angeles in the United States, and are widely used not only by locals but also by tourists. This innovative method of urban mobility is gaining so much popularity that, according to observations, it is about to shift bicycles.”, said Carlos Contrera.

The VMRO adviser Carlos Contrera commented that Sofia Municipality should also start a procedure to develop rules regulating the movement of such vehicles.