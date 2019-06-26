EC Approves National Beekeeping Program for 2020-2022

The European Commission has approved Bulgaria's National Beekeeping Program for the period 2020-2022. Its total budget is BGN 6.4 million for each of the three years of implementation.

50% of the funds are from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund and 50% from the national budget. All measures implemented so far are included in the Program and new support measures are foreseen.

For the first time, costs for mobile beekeeping will be financed. This will ensure a varied grazing for bee families and increase the yield of honey and bee products.

In addition, the existing biodiversity of plant and tree species in Bulgaria will be preserved. Assistance to buy new attachments for mobile beekeeping (trailers, platforms), also applied in the previous program, will continue. Activities for training beekeepers are also included.

The program will also fund bazaars where local beekeepers will be able to offer their produce to popularize and increase consumption.