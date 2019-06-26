Medvedev: Rosatom Will Participate in the Choice of Investor for Belene NPP

,,We are optimistic about the development of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Russia'', the Prime Minister of Russia said, quoted by NOVA TV.

,,We are optimistic about the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Russia.'' This was the general message of National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev during a working meeting at the House of Government in Moscow, the National Assembly announced.

Tsvetka Karaiancheva thanked Dmitry Medvedev for the decision of the case with the possibility for Bulgarian students to work hourly in the Russian Federation. The President of the Parliament ensures that the Bulgarian side makes the necessary efforts to implement the project for the construction of the Turkish Stream Branch to Bulgaria and Serbia, which the country proposes to call "Balkan Stream".

"The project is built on all European requirements and by its connection with a gas hub" Balkan "will guarantee the strategic role of Bulgaria on the European gas map," said Tsveta Karayancheva.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev welcomed the work on building and expanding the gas infrastructure in Bulgaria and the region and expressed his satisfaction that Bulgaria would be involved in the realization of the Turkish Stream Branch and the transit of gas.

In addition, the Russian prime minister has confirmed that Rosatom will be involved in the procedure for selecting a strategic investor for Belene NPP.