The EC Appointed Bulgarian as Head of the EC Representation in Croatia

The European Commission has appointed Bulgarian Ognyan Zlatev as Head of the EC Representation in the Croatian capital city of Zagreb, it was reported from Brussels. Zlatev previously worked on the same position in Sofia.

The EC points out that he is a highly-qualified communications expert with nearly 30 years of professional experience.

Zlatev will take over the position from Branko Baričević, who becomes an Adviser to EC President Jean-Claude Juncker for the preparation of the Croatian Presidency of the EU in the first half of 2020.

