250 965 BGN Are Assignеd for Students' Scholarships for Sports Successes

Bulgaria: 250 965 BGN Are Assignеd for Students' Scholarships for Sports Successes

The government approved additional costs / transfers in 2019 for the payment of scholarships under the Program of Measures for Protection of Children with Proven Talents from State, Municipal and Private Schools in 2019, the Government Information Service stated.

Funds amounting to BGN 250 965 are intended to be paid for scholarships for students from state sports and municipal schools for sports achievements in the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as for the payment of scholarships awarded in the 2018

The approved costs are within the central budget for 2019.

