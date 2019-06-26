Strike Stops Ferries in Greece on July 3

All ships and ferries in Greece will remain in the ports of the country on June 3. The Executive Committee of the Pan-Hellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO) decided to declare a 24-hour strike for all categories of ships on Wednesday, July 3. A statement from the trade union says that the negotiations with the employers in the sector for a new collective labor agreement, which will include an increase in salaries, have no effect, informs the Bulgarian newspaper "Bulgarian News”.

An increase of 2% in collective bargaining was proposed on 1/6/2019, and shipbuilders have called for the repeal of Law 4150/2016 on the reduction of crews on Adriatic vessels and on the improvement of the composition, as , Law 4150/2013 reduces the staff up to 50% in the winter months.