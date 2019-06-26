The Bulgarian Government Approved the CETA

The Bulgarian Government has decided to approve and sign the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union and its Member States. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada opens new opportunities for trade and investment for economic operators on both sides of the Atlantic.

It puts an end to restrictions on access to public procurement, open markets, offers predictable conditions for investors, provides better protection of intellectual property and traditional EU products, improves rules of origin, etc. . The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Bulgaria to the European Union is hereby authorized to sign the Agreement on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria subject to subsequent ratification.

There is also a proposal to the National Assembly to ratify with a law the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union and its Member States, signed on 30 October 2016 in Brussels, Belgium, the government's press service announced.

