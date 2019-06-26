Tsvetka Karayancheva: There is Great Potential For Deepening the Bulgarian-Russian Relations in the Field of Energy

,,There is great potential for deepening bilateral energy relations between Russia and Bulgaria as a long-standing partners. This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva in her statement to the members of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

For the first time, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament speaks to the representatives in the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament, the press center of the National Assembly announced.



Tsveta Karaiancheva specified that energy cooperation should be continued in line with the principles - expedience, competitiveness, transparency, security of supply and market-based price.

"Bulgaria is pursuing a policy aimed at ensuring energy security for the country as well as for the European Union," Tsveta Karayancheva added.

The Speaker of the National Assembly declares that our country supports the possibility of passing a branch of "Turkish Stream" through the territory of Bulgaria in the context of the creation of the Balkan regional gas hub. ,,This will achieve a real diversification of gas supply and competitive prices'', Tsveta Karayancheva added and specified that Bulgaria does not object to any project that is in line with current European legislation, contributes to the security of supply and the goals of the Energy Union and is economically justified.



She also noted that the cooperation between Bulgaria and Russia in nuclear energy deserves a careful, responsible and in-depth discussion.

Tsvetka Karayancheva added that the investment perspectives are on the agenda of the Bulgarian-Russian cooperation.

,,In the past year and a half, the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Russia at the highest level is encouraging'', Tsveta Karayancheva said in her speech. She stressed that the dynamics of political contacts, as well as the strong potential of bilateral ties, should lead to an increase in practical, mutually beneficial cooperation.

,,We want to develop relations with the Russian Federation based on dialogue, constructive cooperation and mutual respect of interests'', she added.

,,The relations between Bulgaria and Russia have deep roots in the centuries, but the summit of Bulgarian-Russian ties is undoubtedly the Liberation of Bulgaria, the Karayancheva said.



The Speaker of the National Assembly pointed out that today the Bulgarian-Russian relations are developing in the conditions of a constantly complicated world, a world of escalating crises, long conflict settlement processes, fragile balances and difficult international interests.

,,In the dialogue with Russia, Bulgaria is guided by its national interests and by the common policy of the EU and NATO member states'', she said.

,,Bulgaria as a full member of the European Union and NATO could help to develop the dialogue of these two organizations with the Russian Federation'', added Tsvara Karayancheva.

,,Bulgaria has an interest in restoring confidence and developing open and pragmatic relations between Brussels and Moscow'', the chairman of the Bulgarian Parliament said.



A Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, led by National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva, is on a two-day official visit to Moscow. The delegations include the co-chairs of the Friendship Group Bulgaria - Russia Krassimir Velchev and Anton Kutev, the Deputy Chairperson of the Volen Siderov Group and the People's Representatives Diana Savateva, Boryana Georgieva and Ahmed Ahmedov.