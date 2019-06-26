Yellow Code for Intense Rainfall and Thunderstorms in 10 Districts in Bulgaria

Yellow code has been declared in 10 districts in southern and central Bulgaria due to intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

The code applies to the districts of Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Gabrovska, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte and Bourgas. In these areas there will be intense rainfall, accompanied by thunder and wind gain.

The amount of rainfall per day is expected to be about 15-30 l / sq. M and the local decompositions are expected to be up to 50 l / sq. For the rest of the country, the code is green.

Temperatures during the day will be between 27 and 30 degrees, in places in the southern regions up to 35 degrees, in Northeastern Bulgaria to 32-33 degrees.

From June 27, rainfall will stop everywhere and sunny weather will prevail. The maximum temperatures will reach 35 degrees in southern Bulgaria, about 30 degrees in the Sofia region.