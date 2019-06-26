The Second Economic Forum with the Participation of Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev Started in Plovdiv (Updated)

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will open the Second Economic Forum in Plovdiv, reported Econ.bg

It will be a high-level meeting of the most influential Bulgarian and international political, corporate and intellectual leaders.

Among the official guests will be the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, the founder of the Delphi Forum Symeon Tsomokos, the special representative of the European Union office in Kosovo Natalia Apostolova, Bulgarian and foreign politicians, bankers, economic experts and others.

The subject of the talks will be economic development, support of social practices in the private sector and increasing the competitiveness of Bulgaria and the countries of Southeastern Europe.