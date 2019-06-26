The Cost of the Bitcoin Exceeded $ 12,000

Bitcoin has risen above $12,900 for the first time since Jan. 21, 2018, touching a new high for 2019 at $12,919, according to CoinDesk’s BPI data.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price of more than 20 exchanges, to 7.21 am Bulgarian time, the price of bitcoin jumped 9.55% to 12.246 dollars.

The last time bitcoin (BTC) changed hands above $12,000 in January 2018, prices were on the way down, amid the beginnings of a down trending bear market. This time, things are much different.

If momentum and market conditions maintain their current course, BTC could set its sights on $13,500 resistance in the coming days.