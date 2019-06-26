The Cost of the Bitcoin Exceeded $ 12,000
Bitcoin has risen above $12,900 for the first time since Jan. 21, 2018, touching a new high for 2019 at $12,919, according to CoinDesk’s BPI data.
According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price of more than 20 exchanges, to 7.21 am Bulgarian time, the price of bitcoin jumped 9.55% to 12.246 dollars.
The last time bitcoin (BTC) changed hands above $12,000 in January 2018, prices were on the way down, amid the beginnings of a down trending bear market. This time, things are much different.
If momentum and market conditions maintain their current course, BTC could set its sights on $13,500 resistance in the coming days.
- » Sofia Hosts the international Meeting of Development Banks From the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe
- » Inflation For May is 0.1 per cent
- » Free Trading In 2019: How Innovations In Tech Are Making It Possible
- » Trade Unions in Bulgaria: Grey Economy is 30%
- » Bulgaria's Loss of Goods' Counterfeiting is Over BGN 800 Million Per Year
- » Bulgaria Ranks 5th Among the 28 Member States of the EU on Economic Growth