The Strasbourg Court Recognized Italy's Right not to Accept Migrants

The Strasbourg court recognized Italy's right not to accept the "Sea Watch 3" humanitarian ship with rescued migrants. The ship, which has been in the Mediterranean for 14 days, has asked to land on the Italian coast.

The European Court of Human Rights rejected the request of the crew of the ''Sea Watch 3'' ship to land in Italy.

The court argues its decision with the fact that the Italian government has already allowed the most vulnerable passengers, including pregnant women and children, to descend on the Italian coast.

On June 12, the ship saved 53 people off the coast of Libya. Since then, Italian authorities have allowed 11 of the rescued migrants to land on medical or humanitarian grounds but refuse to accept the rest.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini urges the German Sea Watch to take them to the Netherlands as its ship sails under the Dutch flag or in Germany.

He was clear that whatever the Court's judgment in Strasbourg decide, his position would not change.

If it violates the instructions of the Italian authorities, the ship is subject to a fine of 10 to 50,000 euros.