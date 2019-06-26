Rain Showers Accompanied by Thunder, Code Yellow Warning Code For 5 Regions in the Country

Today, sunny weather is expected across most of the country, though cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will start to form before noon.

There will be showers accompanied by thunder, heavier and in more places in southern Bulgaria, along the Balkan ridge and in the Fore-Balkan. By midnight the rain will stop and the cloud will break and decrease. There will be light to moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures in most areas will reach 28°C to 33°C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month.

Code Yellow warning for heavy rain and thunder has been issued for 5 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is in place for the regions of Smolyan, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Haskovo and Yambol. These areas will see heavy rain accompanied by thunder and wind increase. Rainfall can reach 15 - 30 l/sq. m, even 50 l/sq. m locally.



A yellow code for rain indicates possible local floods, a few in number. Outdoor activities might be interrupted. Driving difficulties due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning are possible.