No Environmental Pollution Recorded after the Fire at Maritsa Iztok 2 TPP

No environmental pollution has been recorded after the fire at Maritsa Iztok 2 thermal power plant, Regional Governor of Stara Zagora Gergana Mikova told the Bulgarian National Television. "There is no danger to the workers at the TPP or the people living nearby. The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water has been performing since yesterday all measurements necessary in such situations," said Gergana Mikova.

The regional governor reported that air measurements have been posted on the TPP’s website and can be monitored by citizens.