No Environmental Pollution Recorded after the Fire at Maritsa Iztok 2 TPP

Society » INCIDENTS | June 26, 2019, Wednesday // 08:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No Environmental Pollution Recorded after the Fire at Maritsa Iztok 2 TPP

No environmental pollution has been recorded after the fire at Maritsa Iztok 2 thermal power plant, Regional Governor of Stara Zagora Gergana Mikova told the Bulgarian National Television. "There is no danger to the workers at the TPP or the people living nearby. The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water has been performing since yesterday all measurements necessary in such situations," said Gergana Mikova.
The regional governor reported that air measurements have been posted on the TPP’s website and can be monitored by citizens.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria