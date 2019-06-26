Over 9,200 ha of Corn Completely Damaged by Hail in Central Bulgaria
June 26, 2019, Wednesday
Over 9,200 ha of corn have been completely damaged by hail, Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva said at the start of harvest in Sliven, a reporter of Focus Radio Sliven said. For the affected areas, the state will compensate a small part of the costs, their size and payment this year will be decided upon after the end of the season, said Minister Taneva. Hail insurance is voluntary and a matter of conviction on the part of the farmer, the state cannot and will not act as an insurer, Taneva said.
