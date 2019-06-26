Bulgaria’s Toll System Ready for Technical Testing as of August 16

The electronic road tolling system for vehicles weighing more than 3,5 tonnes is ready to start operating for technical tests as of 16th of August, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on 25th of June. The tests of the system will be conducted in real time with data from the on-board equipment and route maps to get an idea about the expenses of the road hauliage companies, reports BNT.

At the earliest in November, it is expected that the system will be able to become fully operational after a dialogue with the transport industry achieves a consensus on tariffs and the scope of the roads that will be included in the system and its effectiveness in distance-based charging is proven. Until then, heavy goods vehicles willuse electronic vignettes.

To this end, legislative changes are being prepared, which are expected to be adopted by the end of the summer session of the National Assembly.

A series of negotiations with carriers will be held on July 3, and the first public consultation council on the introduction of the system with the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works will be held on 5 July.