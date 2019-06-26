Gas Transit was Discussed in the Meetings of the Bulgarian Delegation in Moscow

Russia welcomes Bulgaria 's readiness to secure the transit of gas from Turkish Stream to Europe and pledges assistance for the repair of the Su - 25 fighter aircrafts in Bulgaria. A Bulgarian delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament is in Moscow on 25th of June. Meetings were held with the President of the Federation Council and the Foreign Minister of Russia, reports BNT.

Russia is an important partner for Bulgaria in the energy sphere. This was confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament Tsveta Karayancheva. Traditionally, major energy projects have been a major topic in talks in Moscow.

Bulgaria supports the crossing of the Turkish stream pipeline through the country, Tsveta Karayancheva said at the meetings today.

Tsveta Karayancheva: As the pipe passes from Turkey through Bulgaria to Serbia, this region is a Balkan region, I suggested to be called Balkan Stream, I specified that this pipe is made under European legislation and there are no dangers.

With the supply of gas on this pipe, the role of the Balkan gas hub will also be strengthened. and there will be a real diversification of supplies, said Karayancheva. She also spoke about Belene nuclear power plant ptojet and the participation of Rosatom in the competition for a strategic investor and about the good cooperation that Rosatom has with Kozloduy NPP"in the maintenance of the units.

The Bulgarian Parliamentary Chief said that Bulgaria would not provide state guarantees for the Belene project or energy purchase contracts at preferential prices.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also highlighted the opportunities for developing bilateral energy relations.

The Bulgarian delegation also discussed the repair of the Su-25 aircraft and requested assistance from Russia.

The Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament clearly stated that, as a member of the European Union and NATO, Bulgaria could be a bridge in the relations of the two organizations with Russia.

A Bulgarian parliamentary delegation has been on an official visit to Moscow for the first time since 2010. The visit also coincided with the year, in which the two countries marked the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.