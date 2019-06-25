The Problematic Places of Sofia, which Get Flooded after Heavy Rainfall

Since the beginning of the year, the Metropolitan Inspectorate has cleaned nearly 5,000 of the 33,000 rainwater shafts in Sofia. This was made clear by the words of engineer Nikolai Kyucukov from the office on the occasion of yesterday's difficulties, which the pouring rain created in the city. The most problematic are the low plots, one of which is the newly renovated part of Solunska Street. However, after the repair the drainage is planned not to be with shafts, but with linear drainage.

Dozens of signals have been sent to the Sofia Municipality yesterday, during and after the intense rains in the city. Besides the leaves and the heavy rain, another reason for the huge puddles being created in some places in the city is their location, said engineer Bikolay Kyucukov from the Sofia Inspectorate.

"One of the problematic sites is the roundabout intersection at the 4th kilometer, at the lowest point, and the connection with Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd and Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd. are higher. The drainage of the "Tsarigradsko Shose" bridge is right over the green area and the junction itself, where the shafts take the water far more slowly, another characteristic is the transport tunnel of "Lavov most" - there the rainwater shafts are lower than the river Slivnitsa drainage there is forced through pumps, "explains Kiyuyukov.

Emblematic for the flood in a very heavy rain was another place - the newly renovated Salunska Street. The expert's explanation is that the drainage there is carried out with linear drainage because there are no newly built drainage shafts in the renewed section.

"The available rainwater shafts in the critical sections are cleaned up," added Kyuchukov. Today's forecast for Sofia also predicts rain in the later hours.