Bulgaria: The Police Detained a Man Waving a Gun at a Cafe in the Center of Plovdiv

The police detaied a drunken man, waving a gun in a restaurant in the center of Plovdiv, Darik learned. The incident took place at 13:00 on "Captain Raycho" Street.

The man is a 61-year-old former prisoner and threatened with a gas gun part of the staff and customers of the café. An employee called the security company, and after a while arrived their patrol, which disarmed the drunk man and detained him until the police arrived.

On-site officers from the Ministry of Interior-Plovdiv have clarified that the purchase of the gun has not yet passed the legal deadline for registering the weapon. 

According to acquaintances, the man was in jail for robbery and rape. Until the case was clarified, the man was taken to the 4th District Administration. From the police press center, it is clear that the man has not threatened anyone but the coffee shoppers claim to have been threatened as he has taken it out of the holster several times.

