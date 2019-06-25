Bulgarian has Died, and Four have been Injured in Car Crash in Romania
According to information from our embassy in Romania, one Bulgarian citizen died and four were injured in a car crash on the Giurgiu-Bucharest road. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our embassy has contacted the Police Inspectorate-Giurgiu, who has confirmed this case.
The wounded are hospitalized. Our mission in Bucharest is in contact with local authorities about the incident that happened at noon.
