The Mountain Rescue Service Warns Tourists not to Take Walks in the Mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross warns all mountain lovers to avoid camping and taking walks in the mountains, especially in the high places. Tourists must keep track of the weather forecast, to be well-equipped, to observe the pre-specified route and to carry charged mobile phones, reminded the Mountain Rescue Service.

During a thunderstorm movement along the ridge and edges should be avoided, especially if they are sharp, as well as crossing large open spaces. Rescuers advise not to go through peaks or isolated heights, as well as approaching isolated trees, large metal objects, power lines, rivers, and water basins. On the move, tourists should keep a few meters away from each other, they added.

Waiting for the storm end must be in a relatively safe place. Single-trees, buildings without lightning arrester, as well as springs or water basins should be avoided. Large metal objects should be at least 10 meters away from a person.

If no shelter is available, crouch low, with as little of your body touching the ground as possible.

When seated, tourists must be on a backpack or other insulated pad, with their feet kept together, and knees covered with their hands.