See the Amount of Money the Parties Have to Reimburse from the Overpaid Subsidies

The Ministry of Finance published information on how much money the parties have to reimburse from the overpaid subsidies.

The largest amount of funds in the treasury should be transferred by GERB - BGN 5 613 724, followed by BSP - BGN 4 299 690, MRF - BGN 1 625 892, VOLYA - BGN 655 938, NFSB - BGN 542 137, Attack - 539 894 BGN.

The exact amounts for all parties you can see here.

The Minister of Finance sent letters to the political parties setting out the specific amounts to be returned - the difference between the state subsidy granted and the recalculated amount. The letter also describes the mechanism for reimbursement in accordance with the requirements of the Law on Amendments to the Political Parties Act.

In the event that a party, including a coalition that receives a state subsidy, does not voluntarily return the difference until the grant of the second part of the subsidy for 2019, the difference will be reimbursed to the budget, giving the party 70% , which has to be granted to it as a second part of the subsidy for 2019.

In the case of a shortage of funds or a lack of subsequent portions of the subsidy, the difference that is not returned by the respective party or coalition should be reimbursed voluntarily to the central budget by 31st of December 2020.

A political party, including a coalition not receiving a state subsidy, should return the difference between the state subsidy granted and the recalculated amount until 31 December 2020.

Upon the expiry of that deadline, funds which are not returned to the central budget on a voluntary basis are subject to recovery under the general rule.