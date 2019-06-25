GERB Reimbursed the Overpayments from the Party Subsidy
By an order of the chairman of GERB Boyko Borissov, the party reimbursed the overpayments from the party subsidy, the formation announced. This makes GERB the first party to make such an action.
This happened after the promulgation in the State Gazette of the amendments to the Political Parties Act and the Ministry of Finance published the information on the amounts that are subject to voluntary reimbursement under the central budget. The party has transferred the entire amount to the BNB financial office.
