World Beatles Day - June 25 - two weeks before the premiere of "Yesterday"

Yesterday, everyone knew who the Beatles were. Today only Jack remembers them and their songs. And is about to turn into a big star. Oscar winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, Steve Jobs) unites forces with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis (True Love, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill) in a rock'n'roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship and the hard way to true love. Jack Malick (Himesh Patel) is a musician and songwriter in a small English seaside town.

His only support in his failed career is his childhood friend Ellie (Lily James). After a strange bus accident during a global power cut, he turned out to be the only person in the world who remembered the existence of the Beatles. Which puts him in a really complicated situation. Jack quickly turns into a superstar, performing the songs of the greatest band of all time in front of an audience who hears them for the first time. Not with the help of his cold-blooded American agent, Debra (Emmy Award-winning Kate McKinnon).

But with the fame brings also problems. Will Jack lose the only person he always believed in, Ellie? And what would it cost him to realize that the only thing we really need is love? With new versions of some of Beatles' most beloved songs, “Yesterday” was produced by Tim Bean and Eric Fellner (The Wicker, The Darkest Hour, The Bridget Jones Series), alongside with Matthew James Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew.

Superstar musician Ed Sheeran also plays part in the movie.

Yesterday will hit the cinemas on July 5th.

You can watch the trailer here: