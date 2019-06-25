Triple Jump of Cancer Patients in Bulgaria for 37 Years

Triple jump in cancer patients for 37 years, from 1980 to the 2017. This shows data from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, which latest data is from two years ago.

Of the 113,336 developed various carcinomas in the 1980s, by 2017 the number of cancer patients in Bulgaria reached 292,721.

The sharpest increase occurred in those from 1990 to 1995, with the beginning of democratic change being fewer than 153,000 people and about 178,000 in 1995. Thus, in 2000, the number of people with cancer grew over 200,000, and in 2005 to 237,000 people.

Data show that the most common form of cancer in women in Bulgaria is the mammary gland cancer, known as breast cancer. In 2016 the disease was found in 1,420 patients per 100,000 and in 2017 the number of patients already jumped to 1 457 cases to 100 thousand.

The second most frequent are the reproductive cancers, where about 1,181 women per hundred thousand have been infected, and newly discovered cases are 96 per 100,000, respectively.

An insight into statistics for cancer patients with male reproductive cancers, shows that nearly 600 men in every 100,000 are diagnosed with these type of cancers. Among them the number of people who develop prostate cancer is high.

Least people develop bone, eye, brain and central nervous system cancers.

Meanwhile, US scientists at the University of Washington found that regular consumption of yogurt prevents cells from mutations resulting in cancer. They have come to this conclusion on the basis of monitoring over 32,000 men and over 55,000 women for 25 years.

Researchers have found that men who consume at least two yoghurt portions per week have 19% fewer adenomas than those whose menu does not include the dairy product. Adenoma is a type of non-cancerous tumor or benign that may affect various organs and can be transformed into cancers. It is derived from the word “adeno” meaning 'pertaining to a gland'.

The results also show that yogurt lovers the chance to develop the most risky types of tumors is reduced by 26%.