Cheaper Roaming for the Countries of the Western Balkans

Roaming charges between Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina in July will be reduced by 27% and will have to be dropped completely in 2021, according to the recently signed Regional Roaming Treaty between the Western Balkan countries.

By 1 July, regional telecom operators must prepare a plan with specific dates set for the implementation of the measures envisaged.

According to the Regional Cooperation Council, more than 76% of Southeast European citizens use the Internet and 40% of them use all mobile phone applications for social networking. Most of them are young people.

About 70% of Southeast Europe businessmen believe that the abolition of roaming prices will stimulate the development of trade.

More than 12 million tourists have visited the countries of the Western Balkans last year and all have expressed concerns about the prices of roaming services.

