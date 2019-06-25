More than 50% of Bulgarians Are Satisfied with Their Salary

More than half of Bulgarians are satisfied with their salary, and 70% are satisfied with their work. The data is from two studies by Gallup International provided for the Bulgarian National Television and the broadcast # Europe.

It turns out that Bulgarians are more satisfied with their wages and work than average people in the world.

Many say Bulgarians are pessimists and one of the reasons is the growing poverty in our country. However, a new survey shows that 52% of Bulgarians are satisfied with their salary and 30% are not. This places us around the world average. Global results show that 49% of those working in the world are satisfied with their monthly wages, those who are not satisfied with their salaries are 29 per cent.

At the same time, however, the share of Bulgarians who are satisfied with their work is far higher - 70%. It turns out that our country is third in the Balkans on this indicator. First is Northern Macedonia, where 76 per cent are happy with what they are doing, and second is Romania. The Serbs are most dissatisfied.