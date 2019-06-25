Trilateral Security Summit in Israel
US President Donald Trump wants to hold talks with Iran about eliminating its nuclear weapons program, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.
Bolton, speaking at the start of a historic trilateral meeting, met with his Russian counterpart and Israeli counterparts, Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed the Israeli delegations to the talks.
According to him, Israel, Russia and the United States have one common goal - to remove the Iranian forces from Syria, which will make the Middle East more stable.
Washington is ready for real talks with Iran, John Bolton said, and Patrushev explained that with regard to the fight against terrorism, Moscow and Tehran are co-operating, but Russia will also take note of Israel's concerns.
