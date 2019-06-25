Europe is Threatened by Temperature Records

In France, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Belgium and Switzerland a very hot weather is expected this week. It is possible temperature records to be recorded. The highest reported temperature in France for June was 41.5 degrees - in 2003.

In Paris, was announced a third level from the Plan for Excessive Heat. The last fourth level, has never been used. Part of the plan is the detection of 900 "cool places" where temperatures are lower - temporary fountains and water fog cooling systems.

The education ministry postponed 4 days of national exams for 800,000 students at the age of 15 and 16 because of concerns about children's health. Because of the high humidity, weather will feel even hotter, meteorologists warn.