Europe is Threatened by Temperature Records

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 25, 2019, Tuesday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Europe is Threatened by Temperature Records

In France, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Belgium and Switzerland a very hot weather is expected this week. It is possible temperature records to be recorded. The highest reported temperature in France for June was 41.5 degrees - in 2003.

In Paris, was announced a third level from the Plan for Excessive Heat. The last fourth level, has never been used. Part of the plan is the detection of 900 "cool places" where temperatures are lower - temporary fountains and water fog cooling systems.

The education ministry postponed 4 days of national exams for 800,000 students at the age of 15 and 16 because of concerns about children's health. Because of the high humidity, weather will feel even hotter, meteorologists warn.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hot weather, temperature records, Plan for Excessive Heat, measures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria