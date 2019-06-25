A Bulgarian Opened Four Bulgarian Schools in Spain

A Bulgarian with roots from the village of Kochan in the municipality of Satovcha has opened four Bulgarian schools in Spain, BNT reported.

In 4 cities in Navarre district, over 400 children learn Bulgarian language, literature and history.

The Orpheus BG cultural association, led by Sabi Atipov is also the organizer of the first meeting of the Bulgarians in Pamplona.

Sabi Atipov arrived in Pamplona more than 20 years ago. His children were born in Spain and speak Bulgarian, but only in the family circle.

"And when we go on summer holidays, when we go to see our parents, they wouldn’t be able to talk to them and understand them," says Atipov.

About 7,000 Bulgarians live in the Navarre district and, according to Sabi Atipov, their children want to learn how to speak and write in Bulgarian properly. That is why in 2007, with their own funds and with the help of relatives and friends, they opened the first Bulgarian schools in Pamplona and Tafalla. For ten years, together with those in the cities of Vitoria-Gasteiz and Tudela, the schools are already four. In them the children study for free with the help of over 20 qualified teachers.

"One of the main goals of our association is to preserve the native language. The children must know the history of their ancestors - where they are from, what kind of people we are. Besides the language, they have to be familiar with the Bulgarian history. To be aware who are Botev, Levski and our other great Bulgarian people ".

Yordan Simonski from Blagoevgrad, who sews traditional costumes, was invited to the gathering of the Bulgarians living in Navarra to show his collection. He says that he is impressed by the power of the spirit of our compatriots who have chosen to live in Spain.

"I saw children at the age of five and six, who were in their kindergarten, and even though they were a little clumsy they had a strong desire to sing and recite Bulgarian songs and poems," says Simonski.

The cultural association in Pamplona, hope that the next year the participants and the guests in the Bulgarian fair will be more.