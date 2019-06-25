Turkey is Again the Country with the Most Refugees in the World

The number of refugees in Turkey has reached 4.9 million, reported NOVA TV.



Turkey is again the country that has sheltered the largest number of refugees in the world, Sabah newspaper reported, quoted by BGNES. The UN Refugee Agency reported that for the fifth consecutive year, Turkey is heading the ranking of the countries that have accepted the most people fleeing war or persecution.

"Unfortunately, this year we also saw that the number of refugees is rising," said Selin Unal, spokesperson for Turkey of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to the interior ministry of Turkey, the number of refugees on its territory has reached 4.9 million.

Ankara estimates that they have so far spent 40 billion dollars to cope with the crisis. Only 6 billion in aid have been received from abroad.

There is growing tension in society because of the economic crisis that is causing difficulties for Turkish citizens. At the same time, large amounts of money are being spent on refugees.

After Turkey, Pakistan, Uganda, Sudan, and Germany are among the countries with the most refugees