The Supreme Electoral Council: Ekrem Imamoglu is the New Mayor of Istanbul
Turkey's Supreme Election Council (VIS) announced on June 24 the official results of the Istanbul re-election, saying the main opposition Republican People's Party (EPP) candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, is the winner of the June 23 election, with 54%.
The re-election in Istanbul is finalized.
Imamoglu received 54.21% of the votes, " VIS President Sadi Güven said.
Sadi Güven also said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate, Binali Yildirim, had received 44.99% of the vote.
8 925 063 voters participated in the election. The number of invalid votes is 178,590.
- » Turkey is Again the Country with the Most Refugees in the World
- » Ekrem Imamoglu Won the Istanbul Mayor's Election
- » Greece Will Ask the EU to Impose Sanctions on Turkey
- » Juncker Said that Some EU Countries Still Do Not Agree with the Negotiation Talks with Skopje
- » Stoltenberg: NATO is Ready to Accept Northern Macedonia
- » Johannes Hahn: Thanks to the Treaty with Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia Has Been Invited to the EU