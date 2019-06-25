The Supreme Electoral Council: Ekrem Imamoglu is the New Mayor of Istanbul

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (VIS) announced on June 24 the official results of the Istanbul re-election, saying the main opposition Republican People's Party (EPP) candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, is the winner of the June 23 election, with 54%.

The re-election in Istanbul is finalized.

Imamoglu received 54.21% of the votes, " VIS President  Sadi Güven said.

 Sadi Güven also said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate, Binali Yildirim, had received 44.99% of the vote.

8 925 063 voters participated in the election. The number of invalid votes is 178,590.

