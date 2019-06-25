PM Boyko Borissov: GERB Remains to Back the Subsidy of BGN 1

June 25, 2019
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov: GERB Remains to Back the Subsidy of BGN 1

"GERB remains to back the subsidy of BGN 1. As a parliamentary republic, if we are invited and we are invited by the OP, we are ready to talk about the Political Parties Act," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said after the Coalition Council meeting.

Asked about the sale of CEZ, Borisov said that as a prime minister he won’t comment. "Let the independent regulators do their job," the prime minister added.

Expect details.

Tags: GERB, party subsidy, Boyko Borissov
