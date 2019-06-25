PM Boyko Borissov: GERB Remains to Back the Subsidy of BGN 1
Politics | June 25, 2019, Tuesday // 11:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"GERB remains to back the subsidy of BGN 1. As a parliamentary republic, if we are invited and we are invited by the OP, we are ready to talk about the Political Parties Act," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said after the Coalition Council meeting.
Asked about the sale of CEZ, Borisov said that as a prime minister he won’t comment. "Let the independent regulators do their job," the prime minister added.
Expect details.
- » More than 50% of Bulgarians Are Satisfied with Their Salary
- » Trilateral Security Summit in Israel
- » KEVR Will Have Meeting on the Gas Price in Bulgaria
- » Rumen Radev Will Visit CERN
- » A Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation is Visiting Moscow
- » Mongolia-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Kicks off