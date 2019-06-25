Code Orange Warning For Heavy Rain For 4 regions in Bulgaria

Code Orange warning for heavy rain with thunder is in place for 4 regions, Code Yellow for 12 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The orange warning is in place for the regions of Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo. In these areas, heavy cumulonimbus clouds will form, causing rain showers and thunderstorms, with chances of hail. In the mountainous areas the rainfall may reach 50-65 l/sq. m.



With the orange code meteorologists warn about possible flooding of properties and transport network, as well as interruptions in power supply, communications and water supply network. Partial evacuation may be required. Motorists are warned about dangers on the road due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning.



A yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms is in place for 12 regions: Vidin, Montana, Pleven, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Kardzhali.

In these areas, heavy cumulonimbus clouds will also form, causing rain showers and thunderstorms, with chances of hail. In the mountainous areas the rainfall may reach 30-35 l/sq. m.

The yellow code warns of chances of local floods, a few in number. Outdoor activities might be interrupted. Driving difficulties due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning are possible.