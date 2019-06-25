A Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation is Visiting Moscow

A Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation is Visiting Moscow

A Bulgarian delegation led by National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva is on an official visit to Moscow.

Meetings of Bulgarian MPs in the Federation Council and the State Duma, as well as talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, are forthcoming.

Last night at the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow, MPs met with representatives of the Bulgarian community.  

One of the main topics of talks in the next day and tomorrow in the Russian capital will be energy.

Tsvetka Karayancheva - President of the National Assembly: The topic is very important and I will tell you what we are doing on this topic, the change of the energy strategy in order to realize the expansion of the gas transmission structure, the second pipe of the Turkish stream and I will propose to call it Balkan stream because it passes through these countries. The other topic will be Belene NPP, an important topic for energy and the opportunity to find an investor to build the plant, you know the procedure is open and the bids are being called up. We will also talk about economy, tourism, agriculture.

