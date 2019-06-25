Mongolia-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Kicks off

The 7th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission between Mongolia and Bulgaria on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation is being held in Ulaanbaatar on June 24-25, Montsame said.

Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Sports and head of Mongolian side to the commission Yo.Baatarbileg received the head of Bulgarian side to the commission and Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov on June 24.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, agriculture, culture and education sectors. The ministers opened the 7th meeting of the intergovernmental commission and gave briefing on bilateral relations, cooperation and socio-economic situation of the two countries.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides plan to organize Mongolia-Bulgaria business forum at the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry on June 26.