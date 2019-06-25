Teacher from Rousse was Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Schoolgirls

A physical education teacher from Rousse was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage students.

The case unfolds after parents alert the law enforcement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the crimes were committed in 2013 and 2017. One of the girls even attempted suicide.

Because of the age of the victims, the process that began in November last year in closed door. Today's verdict may be appealed within 15 days before the Court of Appeal of Veliko Tarnovo.

The prosecutor's office in Rousse said they would appeal the decision and insist on a more severe punishment.

