Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President in Geneva: Human Rights Protection Cannot be Achieved Without Lasting Peace and Sustainable Development

Bulgaria will continue to be part of the United Nations’ efforts to foster international solidarity for achieving a sustainable global approach and prevention aimed at human rights protection, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in his address to the UN Human Rights Council, the presidential press office said. The 41st Session of the international body is taking place in Geneva. 
This year Bulgaria became a full member of the Human Rights Council for the period until 2021. This happens for the first time since the formation of the international body. Speaking to the attendees, President Rumen Radev pointed out that Bulgaria attaches great importance to strengthening the preventive role of the Council and increasing its effectiveness. 
The president reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to implementing national policies in the field of human rights protection, as well as participating in regional and international bodies such as the Council, to achieve this UN top-priority goal.

