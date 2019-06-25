Human Error is One of the Possible Causes of Fire in the TPP Maritsa East 2

A huge fire broke out at the largest coal power plant in Bulgaria - Maritsa-Iztok 2 TPP. The flames burned the chimney of the sulfur-purifying station at the plant. No injured people, the authorities assured that there is no danger of air pollution.

"At first the situation was very sinister because it had a profound flame burning in the chimney made of artificial materials. Our main goal was to keep the neighboring sites in close proximity. The teams found a very difficult environment, "said Stoyan Kolev, director of RDIPD - Stara Zagora, to NOVA.

"The situation was dangerous in several directions. First, purely tactical - the fall of these enormous elements took away entire sectors of it and care should be taken to the people who work closest to the chimney. On the other hand, the burning of the products was dangerous. Colleagues worked with safety devices to keep working, "he said.

"There is no danger either for the workers in the TPP-2 area or for the people who live near or in the remote areas. All necessary measurements have been made by RIEW. The measuring stations reported the relevant data, which are far below the limit values. There are only material damages that are reparable, "commented the governor of Stara Zagora Gergana Mikova.

"At the request of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, the investigation of the case was assigned to a team of investigators who came to the scene. Yesterday, a view was taken, today the actions continue and other evidence will be collected, "said Stara Zagora district prosecutor Dicho Atanassov.

"It is too early to conclude. You work in different versions. Most likely, in order for this accident to occur, the cause is a human error, but we can not say it explicitly because the case is to be clarified, "he said.

